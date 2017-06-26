Man dies after falling from cliffs in Orkney
A man has died after falling from cliffs on the west coat of Orkney.
A major rescue operation, involving the coastguard and RNLI, was launched after several reports of a man falling from the cliffs at Yesnaby.
The casualty was transferred to a lifeboat, which also took a paramedic on board who was lowered from a rescue helicopter.
However, Police Scotland later confirmed the man had died and said there were no suspicious circumstances.
The rescue operation was launched at about 14:15.
The operation involved Stromness Coastguard rescue team, Stromness RNLI lifeboat and the UK Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Inverness.