Man dies after falling from cliffs in Orkney

RIB in water at Yesnaby
Image caption The lifeboat launched its fast inflatable boat to get to the man

A man has died after falling from cliffs on the west coat of Orkney.

A major rescue operation, involving the coastguard and RNLI, was launched after several reports of a man falling from the cliffs at Yesnaby.

The casualty was transferred to a lifeboat, which also took a paramedic on board who was lowered from a rescue helicopter.

However, Police Scotland later confirmed the man had died and said there were no suspicious circumstances.

The rescue operation was launched at about 14:15.

The operation involved Stromness Coastguard rescue team, Stromness RNLI lifeboat and the UK Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Inverness.

