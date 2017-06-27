NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Boy, 14, injured in fall from Bowfiddle Rock

Bowfiddle Rock Image copyright Iain Macaulay
Image caption Bowfiddle Rock is a well-known local landmark

A teenager has been winched to safety from a rocky outcrop on the Moray coast after a fall.

The 14-year-old boy had been climbing on the Bowfiddle Rock near Portknockie.

A coastguard helicopter from Inverness joined teams from Buckie, Banff and Portsoy during the operation, which started at about 21:00 on Monday.

The boy was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. His injuries are not believed to be serious.

