Jewellery taken in £30,000 house theft in Aberdeen

Jewellery and other items believed to be worth about £30,000 have been stolen in a theft at an Aberdeen house.

The break-in happened in the Countesswells Road area between Friday and Sunday.

Police Scotland said jewellery, electrical items and money totalling a five-figure sum were reported missing.

Det Sgt John Snedden said: "I would ask anyone who was in the area at the weekend and saw anything suspicious to please get in touch."

Officers are keen to see private CCTV footage from the area.