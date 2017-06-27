Major Elgin housing application approved by Moray Council

Major plans to build hundreds of homes in Elgin have been approved by councillors.

The Springfield Properties proposals in the south of the Moray town includes 870 houses and a range of facilities, such as a sports centre.

Some would be built between Elgin golf course and the A941, with the others close to Linkwood Road.

Moray Council said the application was one of the biggest ever to come before the local authority.

Objections includes claims that 870 houses would flood the market and impact across the whole of Moray by pulling housing demand away from other areas.

However planning officers said they considered it was acceptable.