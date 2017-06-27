Man who died after falling from Orkney cliffs was tour guide

Image caption The lifeboat launched its fast inflatable boat to get to the man

A man who died after falling from cliffs on the west coast of Orkney was a crew member with an Edinburgh-based company, guiding a mini-bus group on a tour of the Highlands and islands.

The alarm was raised at about 14:15 on Monday after reports a man had fallen from cliffs at Yesnaby.

It is understood he was in his early 20s.

Haggis Adventures said it had made arrangements for everyone who was in the group to return to Edinburgh.

The company paid tribute to the RNLI, the Coastguard and police who responded to the emergency.

Following the incident, Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances.