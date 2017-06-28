Fire crews tackle Rothes blaze and explosion
- 28 June 2017
-
A fire at a house in Rothes which caused a gas cylinder to explode has been put out.
Two appliances were sent to the scene of the fire at Elgin Road in the Moray village shortly before 08:45.
The exploding cylinder caused damage to a nearby vehicle and broke house windows.
Nobody was injured, although one person was said to have suffered shock.