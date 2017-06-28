Aberdeen City Council considers tower block bin area sprinkler systems

Image caption Bin areas have been a fire-raising target in Aberdeen, such as at Grampian Court in 2015

Sprinkler systems could be installed in the communal bin storage rooms of Aberdeen's tower blocks in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Aberdeen City Council said a "full assessment" of buildings was being carried out, and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service would be consulted.

The bin areas are often the target of wilful fire-raising incidents.

A number of measures are being considered and no decisions have been made.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cladding is thought to have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire at Grenfell Tower

At least 79 people are believed to have died in the Grenfell Tower blaze.

Cladding is thought to have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

A council spokeswoman said: "We are carrying out a full assessment on each building and once we have an outcome from the assessments, we will liaise with Scottish Fire and Rescue colleagues, and any measures taken will be in consultation with them.

"Our focus remains in the safety of our residents and tenants."

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian said it was currently reviewing its buildings to determine if any further action was needed.

The University of Aberdeen, Robert Gordon University (RGU) and North East of Scotland College are also carrying out checks.