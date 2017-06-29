Six men in court charged with Fraserburgh murder
- 29 June 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
-
Six men have appeared in court charged with murder following a death in Fraserburgh.
Gary Clampett, 39, died after a disturbance in Fernie Place early on Sunday 18 June.
Barry Martin, 31, Gary Martin, 36, Joseph Martin, 39, Thomas Martin, 44, David Graham, 45, and John Henderson, 46, made no plea.
They were each charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
All six were remanded in custody.