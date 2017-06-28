Pedestrian dies after Orkney truck accident
28 June 2017
-
A pedestrian has died after being knocked down by a truck in Orkney.
It happened on the A986 Dounby to Twatt road near Birsay on Wednesday morning.
The male pedestrian died at the scene.
Police Scotland said the road was closed to allow a collision investigation.