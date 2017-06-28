Abuser jailed for 12 years for violence against women and children in Aberdeen

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption John Fox was found guilty of 21 charges

A man who carried out physical and sexual violence against women and children in Aberdeen has been jailed for 12 years.

John Fox, 58, of Kingswells, was found guilty of 21 charges including rape between 1985 and 2002.

Judge Lord Uist said: "You now have to pay the price for the deplorable crimes you committed all those years ago."

Police Scotland praised the bravery of Fox's victims in coming forward and giving evidence.

Fox was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.

One rape was committed when the woman was pregnant.

Det Sgt Ryan Morris said: "This case, and today's sentencing, shows how important it is for victims of any kind of abuse to come forward when they feel able to.

"It doesn't matter how much time has elapsed, allegations will be investigated thoroughly, and perpetrators will be brought to justice, regardless of the passage of time."