Keith Johnston named locally as road worker killed in Orkney collision

A man who died following a road accident involving a truck in Orkney has been named locally.

Keith Johnston, from Dounby, who worked for Orkney Islands Council, was part of a maintenance team.

The accident happened on the A986 Dounby to Twatt road near Birsay on Wednesday morning.

It is understood the vehicle involved was a council-owned lorry involved in the road maintenance operation.