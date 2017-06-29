NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Dr Gray's Hospital improvements ordered in report

Several areas for improvement in the care of older people at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin have been found by inspectors.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland found the majority of patients were treated with dignity and respect.

However a report highlighted delays in the screening of some patients for any signs of malnutrition.

NHS Grampian said there were many positive points but accepted the areas for further improvement.

The inspection visit took place in April.

