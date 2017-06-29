Dr Gray's Hospital improvements ordered in report
- 29 June 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Several areas for improvement in the care of older people at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin have been found by inspectors.
Healthcare Improvement Scotland found the majority of patients were treated with dignity and respect.
However a report highlighted delays in the screening of some patients for any signs of malnutrition.
NHS Grampian said there were many positive points but accepted the areas for further improvement.
The inspection visit took place in April.