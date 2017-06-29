Image released after Inverurie play park incident

Image copyright Police Scotland

An image of a man police want to speak to after an incident at an Inverurie play park has been released.

It happened in Upperboat Road on Tuesday 20 June at about 18:30.

Police Scotland said no children were injured as a result of the incident.

The force urged the man or anyone who recognised him to get in touch. He was described as about 5ft 3in tall, of heavy build, with facial stubble. He was wearing large gold rings on his right hand.