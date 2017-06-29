Fraserburgh nursery cleared to continue operating after criticism

An Aberdeenshire nursery threatened with having its registration cancelled will be allowed to continue operating.

Peek-a-Boo Nursery in Fraserburgh had been told to make swift improvements following an inspection which raised concerns about children protection.

Inspectors have said that progress has since been made.

A spokesperson for Peek-a-Boo Nursery said: "We are delighted the Care Inspectorate has acknowledged we have made significant improvements."

The statement added: "This has been a very stressful time for all staff at the nursery and we are grateful not only for their support and loyalty but also for the ongoing support of parent-clients and the wider Fraserburgh community."