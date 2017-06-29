Drugs worth more than £2.7m seized in a year in north east Scotland

Image copyright Getty Images

Drugs worth more than £2.7m were seized in the space of a year in the north east of Scotland, police have said.

The recoveries included more than 250kg of cannabis, more than 15kg of cocaine - including crack cocaine - and about 5kg of heroin.

The figures in Aberdeen were from April 2016 to March this year, and from January to December last year in Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Det Supt Alex Dowall said the results were down to "hard work".

He said that most of the accused came from outside the local area.