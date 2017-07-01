Anchor art drops in around north east Scotland and Northern isles

Image copyright Friends of Anchor/Balmoral Group Image caption Aberdeen beach is one place to feature one of the anchors

Twenty anchor sculptures are appearing around the north east of Scotland and the Northern isles as part of a fundraising campaign.

The Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland public art trail has been decorated by artists to aid cancer charity Friends of Anchor.

The sculptures will eventually be auctioned off.

The money will go towards a project to to establish a world-class oncology research unit in Aberdeen.

The University of Aberdeen is attempting to raise £4.5m in five years.

The Friends of Anchor (Aberdeen and North Centre for Haematology, Oncology and Radiotherapy) charity has pledged £1m.

The "20for20 anchor voyage" marks 20 years since the charity began its work.

The collection of anchors will be on public display until the end of October.

There will be 11 in Aberdeen, as well as Stonehaven, Banchory, Inverurie, Ellon, Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Elgin, Kirkwall and Lerwick.

The areas all fall within Aberdeen Royal Infirmary's Anchor Unit catchment area.

Friends of Anchor chairman Jim Milne said: "The effort and craftsmanship that has gone into each of the anchors is truly remarkable.

"I'd really encourage everyone across the region to take on the '20for20 anchor voyage' and see these 20th anniversary anchors for yourselves."

Professor Steve Heys, head of the School of Medicine, Medical Sciences and Nutrition at the University of Aberdeen, said: "The support of Friends of Anchor is second to none and will be pivotal in helping us achieve our goal of establishing Aberdeen as a centre for world-class cancer research.

"Such a centre will enable the university and NHS Grampian to attract and retain first-class academic and clinical staff and so contribute to clinical excellence through patient care and participation in clinical trials."

All production and manufacturing costs for the project are being covered by Balmoral Group.

