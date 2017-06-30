Two women taken to hospital after A93 crash near Aboyne
- 30 June 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two women have been taken to hospital after their car hit a tree near Aboyne.
They were cut free by firefighters after the accident on the A93 at about 10:20.
They were taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Their injuries were said to be serious but were not believed to be life-threatening.