NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Two women taken to hospital after A93 crash near Aboyne

Two women have been taken to hospital after their car hit a tree near Aboyne.

They were cut free by firefighters after the accident on the A93 at about 10:20.

They were taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Their injuries were said to be serious but were not believed to be life-threatening.