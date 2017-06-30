New president of Cosla is Aberdeenshire councillor Alison Evison

Image copyright Aberdeenshire Council Image caption Alison Evison is the 15th Cosla president

The new president of Cosla has been named as Aberdeenshire councillor Alison Evison.

The Convention of Scottish Local Authorities - which represents most councils - said she had been elected as the 15th head of the organisation.

The Scottish Labour councillor for North Kincardine said: "I am delighted that my peers have put their faith in me and it is a job I will relish".

SNP Stirling councillor Graham Houston was appointed vice president.