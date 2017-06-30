New president of Cosla is Aberdeenshire councillor Alison Evison
The new president of Cosla has been named as Aberdeenshire councillor Alison Evison.
The Convention of Scottish Local Authorities - which represents most councils - said she had been elected as the 15th head of the organisation.
The Scottish Labour councillor for North Kincardine said: "I am delighted that my peers have put their faith in me and it is a job I will relish".
SNP Stirling councillor Graham Houston was appointed vice president.