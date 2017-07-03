Man charged following war medal theft in Aberdeen

From the section

A 38-year-old man has been charged after valuables, including World War Two medals, were stolen from a property in Aberdeen.

Jewellery worth a four-figure sum was taken, including a heart-shaped necklace and a pearl necklace.

The theft occurred at a property in the Countesswells Road area between 23 and 25 June.

An old district nursing badge, foreign currency and a full dress kilt were also taken.

The man has also been charged in relation to other housebreakings in Aberdeen's Forrest Avenue on 28 June and Great Western Road on 29 June.

He was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.