Police name couple found dead in Aberdeen house

Image caption Forensic experts at the house where the man and woman were found

Police have named a couple whose bodies were found at their home in Aberdeen.

Karen Flett, 57, and her husband William Flett, 56, died at the house in Cornhill Terrace on Wednesday.

Police said the couple had both died as a result of injuries, and that they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Det Insp Allen Shaw said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what occurred at the property."

He asked anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual at the property on Wednesday, or in the previous days, to contact police.