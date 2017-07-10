NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Woman's death in Moray 'unexplained'

Land Street, Buckie Image copyright Google

The death of a 63-year-old woman in Moray is being treated as "unexplained", police have said.

Emergency services were called to Land Street in Buckpool, near Buckie, at about 19:30 on Sunday.

It is understood the woman suffered burn injuries. She was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin, but later died.

Police Scotland said inquiries were at an early stage.

