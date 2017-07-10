Arrests after fighting at Echt Show's dance

Police had to respond to several reports of fighting and other "unacceptable behaviour" at Echt Show's marquee dance.

A small number of the 1,200 people who attended Saturday night's event in Aberdeenshire were involved, said Police Scotland.

Five men have been charged in connection with incidents.

A 16-year-old girl has also been reported for presenting false identification.

The men charged included a 26-year-old from Rothienorman, a 21-year-old man from Torphins, a 20-year-old man from Inverurie and an 18-year-old from Westhill.

A 21-year-old man from Alford was also charged in connection with a minor drugs offence.

Local area commander Ch Insp Murray Main said: "It's clear that the vast majority of individuals attending this event were there to enjoy themselves and take part in the entertainment.

"Organisers and volunteers have worked extremely hard for many months to put on what was a fantastic event.

"Unfortunately, and despite repeated warnings of the potential consequences of antisocial behaviour or disorder, a small minority of individual's let themselves and others down as a result of completely unacceptable alcohol-fuelled behaviour."