Man airlifted to hospital after Aberdeenshire crash

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital following a crash in Aberdeenshire.

The accident occurred on the A952 near Hatton at about 10:00.

The man suffered serious injuries and his bike ended up in a field.

His injuries were not thought to be life threatening.