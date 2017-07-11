Man charged over war medals theft from Aberdeen home

A 38-year-old man has been charged after valuables worth a four-figure sum, including war medals, were stolen from a house.

The theft occurred at a property in the Seafield area of Aberdeen between 21 and 22 June.

Items of sentimental value including the medals and a full dress kilt were taken.

The man has also been charged in relation to other housebreakings in the west end of the city in June.

Det Sgt Andy Machray said: "We would like to thank members of the public who assisted with these inquiries.

"While some of the property has been recovered we would ask anyone who has concerns about items they are offered for sale to contact police."

The man was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.