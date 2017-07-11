Shetland nurse struck off for dishonesty

A former senior nurse at NHS Shetland has been struck off for plagiarism, dishonesty and providing inaccurate information on infection control rates.

Christina Boker-Ingram was declared unfit to practice at a hearing of the Nursing and Midwifery Council in London at the end of June.

She was found to have submitted academic work to the University of Dundee that was not her own.

The charges relate to her conduct during the summer of 2015.

Risk of harm

The former senior infection nurse submitted data suggesting she had performed infection control audits, between July and September that year, when that was not the case.

She also provided incorrect advice to NHS Shetland regarding the disposal of syringes which contained medication.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council panel said it was concerned that Mrs Bokor-Ingram sought to conceal and destroy ward audit data, which prevented corrective action being taken, and in doing so placed patients at risk of harm.

Mrs Boker-Ingram, who had been suffering ill health, admitted all the charges but the panel said it had seen little evidence of remorse and that she did not engage sufficiently with the investigation.

She had previously resigned from NHS Shetland in 2016 before a formal disciplinary hearing could be held.

NHS Shetland declined to make a comment on the ruling saying it is a staffing issue.