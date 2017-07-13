Football legend Denis Law opens Scotland's first 'Cruyff' pitch

From the section

Image caption Former Manchester United and Scotland star Denis Law at the opening of the facility

Football legend Denis Law has opened Scotland's first Cruyff Court in Aberdeen.

The community sports facility in the city centre offers free sessions, including football, hockey and tennis, and is accessible 24 hours a day.

There are almost 200 courts around the world, named after Dutch footballer Johan Cruyff, who died last year.

Aberdeen-born Denis Law will also receive an honorary degree at Robert Gordon University later.

Law starred for Manchester United and Scotland and was named European footballer of the year in 1964.

Aberdeen City Council joined forces with the Denis Law Legacy Trust and the Cruyff Foundation for the project.

The all-weather court on Catherine Street cost about £250,000.