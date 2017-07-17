Every resident of remote Foula to receive map as a gift

Image copyright John Lucas/Geograph Image caption Foula is in the Shetland Islands

Every resident of a remote Scottish island is to receive a map as a gift from Ordnance Survey (OS).

Foula in Shetland was found to be the only place in Great Britain not to be the feature of an OS Custom Made map.

Launched five years ago, the service allows people to create maps on locations of their choice and create the cover and title.

No-one has done this for Foula, so OS has made one for every islander. About 30 people live on the small isle.

Image copyright Rude Health/Geograph Image caption Foula has a population of about 30 people

Sheila Gear, Foula's Post Office manager who is distributing the maps to residents, said: "It was a pleasant surprise to receive the maps from OS, and to now be part of OS's story.

"Foula has a strong community, and it has many beautiful areas and an abundance of wildlife. I recommend a visit, but do bring a map."

OS said that about 111.5 million sq km of Custom Made maps have been ordered and printed through its online service.

It said this was enough maps to cover the surface of Great Britain 532 times.

While almost every inch of Great Britain has featured on a Custom Made map at some stage, the mapping agency said Foula was the only place not to be given the treatment.