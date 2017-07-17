Aberdeen harbour expansion plan set for funding boost

Image copyright Aberdeen Harbour Board Image caption The port expansion is expected to be completed in 2020

Aberdeen's £350m harbour expansion plan is set to receive a funding boost.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce "significant" new cash for the project during a visit to the city on Monday.

Aberdeen Harbour Board plans to improve oil industry infrastructure at the port.

It also wants to expand into more diverse areas such as tourism, with improvements designed to attract cruise ships.

The harbour board has described the project as a "major new chapter" in the port's history.

The extension into Bay of Nigg is expected to be completed in 2020. The main contractor for the project is Dragados.

Aberdeen Harbour is a trust port, an independent statutory body created by an act of parliament.

On its website, it states: "Our vision is to be a major, commercially successful and sustainable trust port, integral to the north east of Scotland's transport infrastructure and providing an increasingly significant contribution to its economic growth."