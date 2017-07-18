NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Motorcyclist who died in crash near Torphins named

Macauley Tuck Image copyright Macauley Tuck family
Image caption Macauley Tuck was a keen angler

A motorcyclist who died after a collision with a car in Aberdeenshire on Monday has been named by Police Scotland.

Macauley Tuck, was 25 years old and from Torphins.

The crash happened on the A980 at Glassel, near Torphins, at about 17:20 on Monday. Police have appealed for witnesses.

In a statement, his family said: "Macauley was a character and had a great sense of humour."

His family added: "He had many interests and particularly loved fishing, especially on the River Dee.

"He will be very sorely missed by his family, friends and colleagues."

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites