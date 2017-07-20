Aberdeen fans attacked ahead of Bosnia Europa League tie

Image copyright NEWSLINE MEDIA LTD Image caption The fans were attacked ahead of Thursday's match against Siroki Brijeg

Two Aberdeen fans have been treated for injuries after supporters were attacked in Bosnia ahead of the club's Europa League game against Siroki Brijeg.

About 50 supporters were subjected to an unprovoked attack outside the Black Dog Pub in the old town area of Mostar on Wednesday.

The assailants set off flares and attacked the supporters with baseball bats and metal bars.

Aberdeen FC said club officials later attended the scene.

About 200 Aberdeen supporters are expected to attend the second-leg tie in Bosnia, following a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie last week.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the Black Dog Pub offered its "sincere apologies" to the Aberdeen fans.

It said: "This was a football rivalry-related incident and is not normal in the old city of Mostar.

"The police are involved and people have been identified. If anyone has any more info please pass it forward."