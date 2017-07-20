Man injured after being hit by bus in Aberdeen
- 20 July 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a bus in Aberdeen.
Police Scotland said the accident happened in the Tullos area of the city at about 05:40.
The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. His condition is not known.