Appeal to check sheds for missing St Cyrus man
- 20 July 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Residents in the St Cyrus and Montrose areas are being urged to check outbuildings and sheds for signs of a man missing for six days.
Graeme Leslie, 62, from St Cyrus, was last seen in Dundee on Friday of last week,
He is described as being 5ft 1in, stocky, wears glasses and has a tattoo on his right arm.
Police Scotland said heavy rain earlier on Thursday had made for difficult conditions for the search operation.