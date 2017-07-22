Braeriach hillwalker rescued after night search

Image copyright Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team Image caption The rescue team helped the walker down to below cloud level where they were airlifted to safety

A hillwalker has been rescued after getting lost in thick mist and strong winds on the top of Scotland's third highest mountain.

The Cairngorm Mountain Rescue was called out at 17:30 to help the walker on the 1,296m (4,252ft) Braeriach.

A dozen rescuers were dropped off by helicopter and then carried out line searches on the summit plateau.

The walker was found at about 23:30 on Friday and was taken down the mountain before being airlifted to safety.

The condition of the casualty is not known.

The rescue team said it was a "demanding" search in "thick mist, driving drizzle and a strong breeze" with visibility dropping to 10m (33ft) even before it got dark.

A team spokesman added: "Casualty was located at 23:30 high on the hill then supported/half-carried across boulder fields down to a pick-up point below the clouds, from which the aircraft took him to safety.

"Thanks are due to [Coastguard rescue helicopter] R951 who came back for the sodden hill parties as well... Made a long night about two hours shorter."