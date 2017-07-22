Body found in search for missing St Cyrus man

Image copyright Supplied Image caption Graeme Leslie had not been heard from since 14 July.

Police searching for a 62-year-old man missing from his home in Aberdeenshire for more than a week have found a body.

Graeme Leslie, 62, from St Cyrus, last spoke to his family in Dundee on 14 July.

Formal identification of the body has not yet taken place, but Police Scotland said Mr Leslie's family had been told about the discovery.

Specialist officers found the body during searches in the St Cyrus area on Saturday.

Searches for Mr Leslie were carried out in Montrose and Dundee.