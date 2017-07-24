Fresh appeal after fatal A980 crash
- 24 July 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have issued a fresh appeal for information following the death of a motorcyclist after a collision with a car in Aberdeenshire.
Macauley Tuck, 25, from Torphins, died after the crash on the A980 at Glassel on 17 July.
Officers want to trace the driver of a light-coloured car, possibly a Subaru, which turned right onto the Glassel road just before the crash.
They also want to find the driver of a black 4x4 who may have stopped to help.