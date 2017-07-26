NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Cocaine worth £45,000 recovered in Portlethen

Two people have been detained after cocaine with an estimated street value of £45,000 was recovered in Portlethen.

Police Scotland said thousands of pounds was also recovered after the intelligence-led operation on Tuesday.

A woman aged 28 and a 30-year-old man were detained.

They were expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

