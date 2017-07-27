Appeal after train homophobic abuse from Aberdeen to Edinburgh

Witnesses are being sought after abuse - some of which was homophobic - on a train from Aberdeen to Edinburgh.

British Transport Police said a group of men harassed fellow passengers with verbal abuse on Tuesday.

It happened on the 17:09 train from Aberdeen to Edinburgh at about 17:30.

Three men have since been spoken to but BTP are seeking more witnesses to the incident to contact them on 0800 40 50 40 or text information to 61016, quoting 218 of 27/07/2017.