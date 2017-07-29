Major search continues in Aberdeen for missing woman

Image caption Nusrat Jahan told a friend she was going to the beach area

A major land, sea and air search is being carried out for a second day to find a missing woman understood to have gone to a beach at night.

Nusrat Jahan was reported missing from her home in the Seaton area of Aberdeen at about 22:30 on Thursday.

The 34-year-old had told a friend an hour earlier that she planned to visit the beach.

Police have released a CCTV image of the last known sighting of Ms Jahan in the city's Marischal College at 16:00.

Her disappearance came on the same day as the Aberdeen versus Apollon Limassol match at Pittrodrie, which was attended by about 20,000 fans.

Fan appeal

It is understood officers will be searching along the beach at low tide looking for clues.

Local area commander, Ch Insp Kevin Wallace said she may still be wearing the same clothing as that seen in the CCTV image.

Image caption Nusrat Jahan was captured on CCTV at Marischal College at about 16:00 on Thursday

He added: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Nusrat's safety and wellbeing and I must urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible.

"The (beach) area would have become increasingly busy as the match at Pittodrie ended with fans leaving the stadium, so I would ask anyone who remembers seeing a woman matching Nusrat's description to let us know."

Mr Wallace also issued an appeal directly to the missing woman, adding "if she sees this appeal to please let us know you are safe and well by calling 101."

Ms Jahan is described as being about 5ft 3in tall and slim.

When last seen, she was wearing flat black slip-on shoes, black leggings or skinny jeans, a light grey patterned top, black rimmed glasses and using a white handbag with a black band across the top.

Mr Wallace added: "We can't rule out Nusrat being elsewhere in the city, so would appeal to any member of the public to get in touch if they think they could assist."