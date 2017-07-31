NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man charged after 'abusive' behaviour towards girl in Aberdeen

A man has been charged over alleged "abusive behaviour" involving a 10-year-old girl in Aberdeen.

The incident happened in the Pitmedden Road area of Garthdee on Thursday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 55-year-old man has been charged and will be reported to the procurator fiscal."

The spokesperson said it related to "threatening and abusive behaviour".

