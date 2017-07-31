Search for missing woman Nusrat Jahan expanded in Aberdeen

A major search for a missing woman understood to have gone to a beach at night is being expanded as the operation enters a fourth day.

Nusrat Jahan was reported missing from her home at about 22:30 on Thursday.

The 34-year-old, from the Duff Street area, had told a friend an hour earlier that she planned to visit the beach.

Police Scotland said all potential routes she may have taken were being covered. Dive teams and mountain rescuers have also been helping.

'Concern growing'

Insp Kevin Wallace said: "We are four days on from Nusrat being reported missing to police and I don't think I need to stress that our concerns for her are growing.

"We have received a number of calls from the public offering assistance and potential sightings over the past few days and I would like to thank these people for their help.

"Once again I would also appeal to Nusrat to make contact with us if she sees this appeal. Many people are worried about you and want to know you are OK."

Ms Jahan is described as being about 5ft 3in tall and slim with dark hair.

When last seen, she was wearing flat black slip-on shoes, black leggings or skinny jeans, a light grey patterned top, black rimmed glasses and using a white handbag with a black band across the top.