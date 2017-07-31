Two women held as drugs worth £250,000 recovered in Aberdeen
Two women have been charged after drugs with an estimated street value of £250,000 were recovered in Aberdeen.
Police Scotland said heroin, cocaine and cannabis was seized after a search at Provost Graham Avenue in an intelligence-led operation on Saturday.
Two women aged 23 and 25 were charged.
They were expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.