Husband makes missing Aberdeen woman plea

The husband of a woman missing in Aberdeen for five days has appealed to the public for help.

Nusrat Jahan was reported missing from her home at about 22:30 on Thursday.

The 34-year-old, from the Duff Street area, had told a friend an hour earlier that she planned to visit the beach.

Colin Dow said: "With each day that passes we are finding it increasingly difficult to come to terms with the fact no-one has seen or heard from her since."

'Sad reality'

He added: "We are extremely grateful for the support police have had so far from the public by providing information and potential sightings of Nusrat.

"The sad reality though is that she is still missing and we don't know where she is.

"To anyone else who can help us understand what has happened to Nusrat, I would ask you to get in touch with police as soon as possible and tell them what you know."

Ms Jahan is described as being about 5ft 3in tall and slim with dark hair.

When last seen, she was wearing flat black slip-on shoes, black leggings or skinny jeans, a light grey patterned top, black-rimmed glasses and carrying a white handbag with a black band across the top.

Searches are ongoing.