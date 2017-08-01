Pillion passenger killed in A939 crash named
- 1 August 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A woman who died in a crash involving a motorbike and a car on the A939 near Tomintoul has been named.
Ilza Regina Defilippi, 69, from Brazil, was a pillion passenger on a BMW motorbike when the crash happened on 26 July.
The rider of the bike was seriously injured and was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
The occupants of the other vehicle, a Nissan Navara, were uninjured. Police have been appealing for witnesses.