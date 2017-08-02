Shell issued with Brent Charlie prohibition notice over gas leak

Image copyright Stuart Conway / Shell

Shell has been issued with a prohibition notice by health and safety inspectors over a gas leak on its Brent Charlie platform earlier this year.

The installation, 115 miles north-east of Shetland, was shut down following the escape in May, and more than 30 workers were taken off.

The Health and Safety Executive prohibition notice said there was the potential for fire and explosion.

Shell said it was working towards production resuming safely.