Three gas leaks on Montrose Alpha platform in July

Oil company Repsol Sinopec has said its Montrose Alpha platform off Aberdeen had three gas leaks in July.

A "limited reportable emission" from a new valve was identified last month.

The company said there were two further "small releases" in July, which were "below stringent industry reporting requirements".

A spokesman said: "All these cases were detected at an early stage and no emergency action was required to be taken."