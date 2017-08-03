New resource aimed at preventing Piper Alpha disaster repeat

Image caption The 1988 Piper Alpha disaster left 167 oil workers dead

A new oil industry initiative pulling together decades of knowledge in a bid to avoid a repeat of the Piper Alpha disaster has been launched.

The Piper Alpha platform exploded in July 1988, leaving 167 men dead.

'Encompassing the Future: Offshore Oil and Gas Operations' is described as a resource using 40 years of experience.

It was launched in Aberdeen by Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse and was welcomed by Piper Alpha judge Lord Cullen.

Lord Cullen's report into the disaster after a 13-month inquiry led to massive changes in offshore safety.

Image copyright PA Image caption There were 61 survivors

Maintenance and upgrading work had been under way but Piper Alpha had been continuing to produce oil.

Explosions and a fireball ripped through the North Sea rig.

In total, 61 men survived.

In all, 106 changes were recommended and all accepted by the industry.