Police revisiting missing Aberdeen woman beach one week on

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Nusrat Jahan's husband Colin Dow earlier made an appeal for information

Police investigating the disappearance of a woman in Aberdeen who said she was heading to the beach are to revisit the scene one week later.

Nusrat Jahan was reported missing from her home at about 22:30 on Thursday.

The 34-year-old, from the Duff Street area, had told a friend that she planned to visit the beach.

Officers from Police Scotland will be at Aberdeen beach on Thursday evening. Her husband, Colin Dow, previously appealed for information.

Ch Insp Kevin Wallace said: "Aberdeen beach has played the most significant role in our inquiries to date, which is why officers will be in the area to speak to anyone who was there last week around the time we suspect Nusrat might have been too.

"Several members of the public have been in touch so far with information, but it may take our officers being there tonight to jog someone's memory.

"Earlier this week we also received information about a potential sighting of a woman climbing the wooden groynes across from the Inversnecky Cafe at around 6.15pm last Thursday.

"The caller thought it might be Nusrat and we are still trying to establish if it was indeed her."

Major search

He added: "It has been one week since Nusrat went missing and there has been no trace of her since. A major search operation has been ongoing to cover every possible route she might have taken that night, and every possible place she might have gone.

"Please approach our officers this evening if you are down at the beach and think you have information which could help. You can also always contact Police 24/7 on 101."

Ms Jahan is described as being about 5ft 3in tall and slim with dark hair.

When last seen, she was wearing flat black slip-on shoes, black leggings or skinny jeans, a light grey patterned top, black-rimmed glasses. She was carrying a white handbag with a black band across the top.