Police search after prisoner escapes from hospital

Police are on the hunt for a prisoner who escaped from security at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Officers were alerted at about 00:20 after Lee Hipson "freed himself from security" at the hospital, where he had been taken for treatment.

The force is conducting "extensive searches" of the city for the 24-year-old convict.

Police warned members of the public not to approach Hipson, but to contact them with any information.

Hipson is described as being about 6ft 1in (1.85m) tall, of a slim build with dark blonde shaved hair. He is unshaven, with blue eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a black Nike jumper, a black grey and white Nike t-shirt, black Nike jogging bottoms and black and grey Nike trainers.

Ch Insp Kevin Wallace said: "I can reassure the public that absolutely everything has been done through the night to establish Hipson's whereabouts, and our enquiries continue this morning with extensive searches in the city.

"If anyone knows where he is, please get in touch as soon as possible."