Queen makes surprise visit to Aboyne Highland Games

From the section

Image copyright ALLAN MILLIGAN

The Queen has made a surprise visit to the Aboyne Highland Games in Aberdeenshire.

She officially opened the games, which is marking its 150th anniversary.

And she was photographed pouring whisky from a quaich to anoint the new Aboyne Games caber, and meeting competitors.

The monarch is thought to be in residence at nearby Balmoral, the Royal Family's Scottish holiday home.