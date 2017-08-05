Queen makes surprise visit to Aboyne Highland Games
- 5 August 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
The Queen has made a surprise visit to the Aboyne Highland Games in Aberdeenshire.
She officially opened the games, which is marking its 150th anniversary.
And she was photographed pouring whisky from a quaich to anoint the new Aboyne Games caber, and meeting competitors.
The monarch is thought to be in residence at nearby Balmoral, the Royal Family's Scottish holiday home.