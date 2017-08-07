Flights to link Aberdeen with Durham Tees Valley Airport and Norwich
7 August 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Loganair has announced new services linking Aberdeen with Durham Tees Valley Airport and Norwich.
The Scottish airline believes the flights, from 15 October, will attract passengers working in the offshore energy industries.
The routes will be operated by 33-seat Saab 340 aircraft.
Durham Tees Valley chief executive Steve Gill said it was a "real shot in the arm for the airport" and good news for the business community.